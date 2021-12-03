Moscow considers Beijing's invitation for Putin to visit China in February 2022 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 3. / TASS /. Russia is looking positively at Beijing’s invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit China in February 2022, Aide to the President of Russia Yuri Ushakov stated on Friday, noting that the sides were discussing the details.

"We received an invitation from our Chinese colleagues, it is quite an interesting proposal connected with the opening of the Olympics in February. The Chinese President [Xi Jinping] invited our president to pay a bilateral visit. We are considering this offer in a constructive and positive manner. We have already started to discuss this directly with our Chinese colleagues," the Kremlin aide noted.

In late November, speaking at the plenary session of the VTB Capital Investment Forum ‘Russia calling!’, Putin revealed that he planned to attend the opening of the Olympic Games in Beijing next year.

Earlier, the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that Beijing and Moscow were discussing the details of Putin’s possible visit to China. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the Russian head of state received an invitation to visit the Olympic Beijing, however, the trip would be announced only after all the details had been agreed.

The 24th Winter Olympic Games are going to take place in Beijing from February 4 to 20, 2022, while the Paralympics will be held from March 4 to 13.