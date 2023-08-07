Nazi-branded drone belonging to Ukraine grounded in Russia’s Kursk Region

TASS, August 7. Two drones were forced to land in Russia’s Kursk Region, one of them marked with the symbols of Ukrainian Nazis, Governor Roman Starovoit wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Two drones of the Ukrainian armed forces were grounded today by electronic warfare in the Kursk Region. One of them bears the symbols of the Azov regiment, a terrorist organization banned in Russia. Thanks to our military and border guards," Starovoit wrote.

On Saturday, a Ukrainian drone dropped explosive devices in the city of Rylsk, part of the Kursk Region, damaging windows at the Protection Church and at two administrative buildings. Nobody was injured.

By the decision of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation of August 2, 2022, Ukraine’s Azov nationalist regiment was recognized as a terrorist organization. Its activities are banned in Russia.