Forest fires engulfing about 31,000 hectares extinguished in Russia in past day

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Forest fires engulfing about 31,000 hectares were extinguished in Russia in the past day, the Aerial Forest Protection Service said in a statement on Tuesday.

"According to regional forestry departments, 72 wildfires engulfing 30,718 hectares were put out in Russia on August 16. As many as 169 wildfires scorching 1,579,897 hectares remain active as of August 17. Efforts are underway to put out the blazes," the statement reads.

Firefighting activities involve 8,449 personnel and 1,447 pieces of equipment, as well as 14 aircraft. Another 61 planes are monitoring the fire situation.

Eight Russian regions declared a state of emergency for wildfires.