Death toll in Thai mall shooting rises to 26

BANGKOK, February 9. /TASS/. At least 26 people died and another 57 were wounded when a soldier went on a shooting spree in the northeastern Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Sunday.

According to the prime minister, "27 people, including the shooter, died, and 57 others were wounded," and 32 of them are still in hospital. The attack could have been prompted by a dispute over a land deal, Reuters reported, citing the prime minister.

On Saturday, Sgt Maj Jakrapanth Thomma, 32, shot dead his commander and two other people at a military camp before getting away in a stolen car. The soldier was firing at passers-by randomly on his way to the Terminal 21 shopping mall. Once inside, he kept shooting and took a group of people hostage. Early on Sunday, he was killed by security forces in the mall.