Death toll from earthquake in Turkey climbs to 41

ANKARA, January 27. /TASS/. The death toll from the powerful earthquake in eastern Turkey has risen to 41 as rescuers recovered one more dead body from under the debris, Turkey’s Directorate of Disaster and Emergency said on Monday.
According to the emergencies service, as many as 1,607 people were hurt.
According to the Directorate of Disaster and Emergency, a 6.8 magnitude earthquake occurred on January 24 in the eastern Elazig province, home to nearly 400,000 people.
The epicenter of the quake was located at a depth of ten kilometers. The quake also affected the neighboring province of Malatya. Earth tremors were felt in many regions of the country and also in Israel, Iraq, and Syria.