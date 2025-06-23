Aeroflot plans to start operation of MC-21 jets in Q4 2026 — CEO

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The Aeroflot group expects to begin operation of the first MC-21 domestically produced passenger jets in the fourth quarter of 2026, CEO Sergey Alexandrovsky said.

"The manufacturer confirms to us [the start of operation] in the fourth quarter of 2026. This is the very starting period, there will be a phase of such 'childhood diseases,' which will be sorted out by us together with the manufacturer. I hope we will significantly boost the fleet of Russian airlines by 2030 as we plan, and the growth strategy of the Aeroflot Group relies on that in the first instance," the chief executive said.

Aeroflot plans to receive 200 MC-21 passenger jets by 2030, with deliveries of 108 airplanes expected by 2030, Alexandrovsky said earlier.