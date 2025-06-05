Import of new passenger cars to Russia Fell 74% in May to 17,800 cars

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Imports of new passenger cars into Russia in May 2025 dropped by 74% year-on-year to 17,800 units, while imports of used vehicles increased by 23% to 37,100 units, Autostat Executive Director Sergey Udalov said during an operational meeting.

"In the segment of new vehicles, we are observing a 74% decline compared to last year’s figures for May. We are also seeing a decrease compared to April. Meanwhile, used vehicle imports continue to rise, reaching 37,000 units, which puts us on par with the volumes of 2023 and above those of 2024," he said.

According to the presentation by Autostat, the brand leader in the new car import segment was Changan, with the Changan UNI-S emerging as the top model.

Among used vehicles, Toyota claimed first place by brand, with the Honda Freed being the most imported model.

In terms of countries of origin, China dominated the import of new cars, accounting for a 71% share, followed by Kyrgyzstan (9.1%) and South Korea (7.2%).

As for used vehicles, Japan led with a 46% share, while South Korea (24.5%) and China (13.1%) rounded out the top three.