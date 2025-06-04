IT sector contributed 6% to Russian economy in 2024

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, June 2. /TASS/. The contribution of the IT industry to the national GDP totaled 6% as of the end of 2024, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Grigorenko said at the Digitalization of Industrial Russia (CIPR) conference.

"The contribution of the IT industry to the Russian GDP by the gross added value totaled 6%. This is many times more than earlier presented estimates," the official said. "The efficiency of state support measures was also analyzed on the basis of the comprehensive and regular monitoring of the IT sector," Grigorenko noted.

Digitalization is now applied in state control, economy and social sphere, and developments of Russian IT companies are the basis. "The IT sector is developing proactively," the deputy prime minister added.

The 10th Digitalization of Industrial Russia (CIPR) conference is being held in Nizhny Novgorod from June 2 to 5. TASS is the general information agency of the conference.