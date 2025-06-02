Russia becomes one of global leaders in number of franchises — analysts

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russia has become one of the global leaders in terms of the number of franchises per capita, according to figures presented during the Russian Retail Week by Alexey Shashkin, Director of the Small and Micro Business division at Sber, who cited analysis conducted in collaboration with consulting firm Strategy Partners.

"Russia is one of the leaders in terms of the number of franchises per capita: we are ahead of the US, Germany, and China, but this does not mean the market is oversaturated," Shashkin said.

According to him, this business segment holds enormous potential, primarily in the regions and especially for franchises requiring investments of 3-6 mln rubles ($37,896 - $75,792). "Successful networks show that competent franchisee support and digitalization can yield double-digit growth," Shashkin noted.

He also reported that, according to experts, franchising in the retail sector remains one of the most dynamic segments of the economy, despite the transformation of the consumer market. "According to the analysis, in 2024 the market turnover increased by 17% to reach 3.72 trillion rubles ($47 bln), and the number of franchises grew by 12%," Shashkin said.

Experts noted that the fastest-growing franchise segments in the Russian market over the past four years have been food service and services, with their shares rising from 22% and 48% in 2020 to 29% and 52%, respectively, last year. In 2024, most contracts were concluded in the services sector and real estate agencies. "In the retail sector, the number of applications grew most for auto parts stores (+189%), marketplaces (+124.1%), and online stores (+41.2%)," Shashkin added.