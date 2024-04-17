Only information resources of foreign web hosting companies blocked in Russia — watchdog

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russia’s mass media and telecom watchdog Roskomnadzor has blocked only information resources of a number of foreign web hosting companies in Russia, the watchdog’s press service told TASS.

"Roskomnadzor has limited direct access only to the information resources of foreign web hosting companies. At the same time, the agency recommends that Russian citizens and organizations use the services of domestic hosting providers," the agency reported.

Earlier, the media watchdog restricted access to the websites of web hosting companies Amazon Web Services and GoDaddy.

Access to the Amazon Web Services website in Russia was limited on April 15, and to the GoDaddy website - on April 12, as indicated on the agency’s website. Also blocked are the websites of Kamatera, WPEngine, HostGator, Network Solutions, DreamHost, Bluehost, Ionos and DigitalOcean.

A TASS source in the industry warned that websites of Russian users hosted on foreign servers may be at risk.

According to the data indicated on the Roskomnadzor website, where a list of foreign entities operating on the Internet in the Russian Federation is posted, measures have been taken against these hosting providers in the form of "a complete restriction of access to the information resource of a foreign entity."

As the watchdog explained, access to the resources of these hosting providers was limited due to repeated failure to fulfill the obligations provided for by the law on "landing".

Earlier Roskomnadzor has added all of the listed foreign web hosting companies to its list of foreign companies subject to "landing" in Russia. Inclusion on the "landing" list means that foreign hosting providers must open a representative office in Russia and post an electronic feedback form for Russian users on its website. Companies are also obliged to register a personal account on the watchdog’s website for prompt interaction with government authorities and limit access to information that violates Russian law.