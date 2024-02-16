Northern Forum plans gastronomy week of Russian regions in Mongolia

YAKUTSK, February 16. /TASS/. The Northern Forum international organization of northern regions plans to hold a gastronomy week of Russian regions in Mongolia in August, 2024, the organization's Executive Director Vladimir Vasiliev told TASS.

"We plan to hold the Northern Forum's gastronomy week in the cities of Ulaanbaatar and Kharkhorin on August 3-4 on the sidelines of the Silk Road Festival. Prior to that, we will present the Northern Forum's three to five regions. We will organize chef master classes, as well as round tables and business meetings," he said.

The gastronomy week will develop cultural and business ties between the Northern Forum's Russian regions and Mongolia.

The Northern Forum is an international non-governmental organization uniting northern regions' governors. It is viewed as an instrument to expand non-political dialogue between governors of Arctic and northern regions in different countries, as well as leaders of municipalities and organizations.

The Northern Forum unites regions of the Russian Federation (the Jewish Autonomous Region, the Kamchatka, Krasnoyarsk, Kolyma, Nenets Autonomous Regions, Yakutia, Khabarovsk, Khanty-Mansi, Chukotka, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Regions), as well as Alaska (the USA), Gangwon Province (the Republic of Korea), and nine business partners from Russia, Iceland, Norway, the USA, and Japan. Until 2013, the Northern Forum's secretariat was located in Anchorage (Alaska), and currently the office is in Yakutsk.