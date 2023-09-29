Sales of cars from Chinese brand Jaecoo start in Russia — company

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russian car dealers began to sell cars from the Chinese brand Jaecoo with the sales of the Jaecoo J7 crossover, the company said in a statement.

The cost of a car in the basic Lifestyle version starts from 3 million rubles ($31,000).

"The Jaecoo company announces its entry into the Russian market and starts sales of its first crossover, the Jaecoo J7," the statement says.

In Russia, the model is presented with front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive in four trim levels: Lifestyle, Ultimate, Active and Supreme.

The crossover in all versions is equipped with a 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with a capacity of 186 horsepower.