Bank of Russia to hold extraordinary Board meeting on key rate on August 15

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The Central Bank will hold an extraordinary meeting of the Board of Directors on August 15, the regulator’s press service said.

"On Tuesday, August 15, 2023, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia will be held, where the key rate issue will be considered. The press release on the Board decision will be posted at 10:30 a.m. Moscow time," the Central Bank said.

The dollar was above 100 rubles on Monday morning during the trading session at the Moscow Exchange. The euro reached 110 rubles. The yuan was traded at 13.8 rubles.