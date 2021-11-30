Russia, China may expand cooperation in third countries — Putin

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing may expand cooperation in third countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary meeting of the ‘Russia Calling!’ VTB Capital Investment Forum on Tuesday.

"We have many fields of cooperation with China. One of them concerns our work in third countries. It is well underway but it may be expanded further. Why? Because we share roughly the same approaches and principles," Putin noted.

He pointed out that Moscow supported Beijing’s efforts to create a global infrastructure of trade routes. "We support our Chinese friends’ efforts based on the One Belt One Road strategy," Putin said. He also stressed that China was a major investor in the Middle East. "We welcome China’s efforts that benefit the region," the Russian president added.

According to Putin, Moscow will make every possible effort to ensure security in Middle Eastern countries, like in Syria. "We will make our contribution to maintaining stability in other countries of the region and will also certainly search for opportunities to use our technical capabilities to participate in those counties’ economies," Putin stated, adding that Middle Eastern nations also invested in Russia, particularly in the production of high-tech goods for third countries. "Our cooperation is progressing, becoming deeper and more fruitful. We expect it to continue that way," Putin concluded.