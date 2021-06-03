Russia-Qatar trade turnover up 22% in 2020

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Bilateral trade between Russia and Qatar is showing stable growth, increasing by 22% in 2020, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Thursday.

"In 2020, Russian-Qatari trade increased by 22%," Borisov said.

He noted that he welcomes the strategic interest of Russian business in deepening economic ties with Qatar and the activity of Qatari partners in the development of infrastructure projects in Russia, in the oil and gas industry, and the banking sector.

