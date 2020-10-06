iHerb to invest $100 mln in Russia

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The US-based iHerb online store specializing in sales of vitamins, dietary supplements and health and beauty goods, plans to invest $100 mln in Russia in construction of robotic distribution centers, support and promotion of Russian products export and improvement of the service for Russian customers, the company told TASS.

"iHerb will allocate $100 mln during the next two years for further improvement of the Russian customer services. Funds within the framework of the planned amount will be directed to such spheres as support and expansion of product export by Russian manufacturers, partnership with Russian logistics companies, expansion of in-house technology development center operations, and construction of robotic distribution centers. Investments will enable the company to quicker and more efficiently develop required health and personal hygiene goods to customer houses in line with the iHerb mission," the company said.

These are first large-scale investments of the company in Russia.