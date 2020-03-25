Stabilization of Russian economy will require 1 trillion rubles a month - expert

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Stabilization of the economic situation in Russia due to the spread of coronavirus and low oil prices at the peak of the crisis should be about 1 trillion rubles ($12.7 bln) a month, Chairman of the Business Russia association and head of R-Pharm Alexey Repik told TASS.

"The way I see it implies that we should maintain GDP and spend several trillion rubles to stabilize the [economic] situation. For now, we can talk of about one trillion rubles a month," he said in an interview with TASS.

Repik noted that Russia is one of the countries with the lowest debt burden in the world, so it will be easier for it to get out of the economic crisis. According to him, instability in the global economy may last from three months to a year.