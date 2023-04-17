Russian General Staff Academy to train more Chinese servicemen — defense ministry

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The number of Chinese students at the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces will be increased, the Russian defense ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian defense ministry is in favor of possibly increasing the number of military personnel from China who will be trained at the academy’s special department," it said, adding that more than 20 senior officers from China will begin training at the academy’s higher course in the fall.

"I would like to give a sincere thanks to the Military Academy of the General Staff for training Chinese military since 1996," the ministry quoted Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu as saying.

According to the Chinese minister, graduates of the academy now hold important positions in China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

"The representation of PLA servicemen undergoing training in the Military Academy of the General Staff will be biggest among servicemen of the armies of foreign states," the Russian defense ministry added.