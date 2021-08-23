Kalashnikov produces first batch of submachine guns for pilots

KUBINKA, August 23. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Group has produced the first batch of cutting-edge small-size AM-17 submachine guns for airmen and crews of combat vehicles, the company’s press service told TASS at the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2021.

"The batch of [AM-17] prototypes has already been produced. We plan to initiate state trials by the end of the year. Preliminary tests are expected to take place soon. Customers are showing interest in the AM-17 — a compact and lightweight submachine gun that can be used in closed spaces," Kalashnikov said.

The AM-17 was initially developed for 5.45x39 mm munitions. "Submachine guns are under development concurrently for 7.62x39 mm and 5.56x45 mm cartridges," the press service added.

The International Military-Technical Forum Army-2021 is being held from August 22 to 28 in Kubinka, the Moscow Region.