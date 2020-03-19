Entire world at war with coronavirus, says UN Secretary General

UNITED NATIONS, March 19. /TASS/. The entire world is currently at a state of war with the coronavirus, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said, speaking to the journalists via a video conference.

"Our world faces a common enemy. We are at war with a virus," Guterres said. "The creativity of the response must match the unique nature of the crisis - and the magnitude of the response must match its scale."

"We are in an unprecedented situation and the normal rules no longer apply. We cannot resort to the usual tools in such unusual times," he added.