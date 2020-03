Jair Bolsonaro’s aide who accompanied him to US diagnosed with coronavirus

PARIS, March 19. /TASS/. Prince of Monaco Albert II is infected with the novel coronavirus, but his health condition causes no concerns, the Prince’s office said in a statement Thursday.

"Prince Albert II’s coronavirus test was positive," the statement reads. "His medical state causes no concerns."

The statement also points out that the Prince’s personal doctor and specialists from Princess Grace Hospital Center watch over his health.