US court ceases litigation against Russian company Concord

WASHINGTON, March 17. /TASS/. A US District of Columbia court upheld a request from prosecutors to cease the litigation against Russian company Concord Management and Consulting, suspected of trying to interfere into the 2016 presidential election in the United States.

"The government’s motion is granted," the court statement said, referring to charges against two companies, Concord Management and Consulting and Concord Catering, mentioned in the case jointly as the Concord Defendants.

Earlier in the day, US prosecutors have requested a judge to cease litigation against the Russian company.

The document, uploaded on Monday to the court’s electronic database, says that "upon careful consideration of all of the circumstances,<...>, the government has concluded that further proceedings as to Concord, a Russian company with no presence in the United States and no exposure to meaningful punishment in the event of a conviction, promotes neither the interests of justice nor the nation’s security."

According to the document, "the better course is to cease litigation as to the Concord Defendants."

US prosecutors believe that further litigation may lead to "the risk of exposure of law enforcement’s tools and techniques."

"The United States will continue its efforts to apprehend the individual defendants and bring them before this Court to face the pending charges," the document says.

The court proceedings into the Concord Management and Consulting case were scheduled to begin in April.

In mid-February 2018, the US authorities brought charges in absentia against 13 Russian citizens and three organizations, accusing them of attempts to interfere into the US politics and the 2016 presidential election campaign. The 37-page indictment was prepared by the office of then special counsel Robert Mueller.

12 of those individuals were employees of the Internet Research Agency. According to the indictment, the organization was involved into attempts to meddle with the US political life and elections since 2014.

Besides, Mueller charged Russian entrepreneur Yevgeny Prigozhin with financing anti-US information campaigns allegedly conducted by the Internet Research Agency. According to US prosecutors, the Internet Research Agency’s operations were financed by Prigozhin and his companies, including Concord Catering and Concord Management and Consulting.

The Russian government has consistently denied all accusations of trying to interfere into the US elections.