US prosecutors recommend ceasing litigation against Russian company Concord

WASHINGTON, March 17. /TASS/. US prosecutors have requested a judge to cease litigation against a Russian company, Concord Management and Consulting, suspected of trying to inferfere into the 2016 presidential election in the United States.

A document, uploaded on Monday to the court’s electronic database, says that "upon careful consideration of all of the circumstances,<...>, the government has concluded that further proceedings as to Concord, a Russian company with no presence in the United States and no exposure to meaningful punishment in the event of a conviction, promotes neither the interests of justice nor the nation’s security.".