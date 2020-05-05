Another 50 coronavirus patients have died in Moscow in past 24 hours

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Another 50 patients with the novel coronavirus infection have died in Moscow over the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday.

"Fifty patients with confirmed pneumonia diagnosis and positive coronavirus infection test results have died in Moscow," the center said.

That brings the total coronavirus death toll in Moscow to 866 people.

According to the latest statistics, over 3.6 mln people have been infected worldwide and more than 250,000 deaths have been reported. To date, a total of 155,370 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 19,865 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 1,451 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.