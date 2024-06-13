Swiss conference on Ukraine needed to keep anti-Russian propaganda going — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Switzerland’s conference on Ukraine will be a waste of time that will be channeled into "keeping the anti-Russian psychosis" going, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Izvestia.

"These are absolutely ridiculous underhand games, they can be seen with the naked eye. It is already clear that this is a waste of time, a kind of action whose value is zero, but which is being used to the maximum to maintain the anti-Russian psychosis," he said.

According to Grushko, the goal of this conference will be photos that "should have people and flags, the more the better."

"That's why they are trying to lure representatives of the Global South there by such rather primitive means, putting not Zelensky's formula, which is actually in the organizers' plan, to the fore, but secondary issues. You are for food security, for the safety of nuclear power plants, you support the exchange of prisoners, right? All right, then come and let's talk," he pointed out.