Xi Jinping to visit Russia for Victory Day celebrations

BEIJING, February 10. /TASS/. Beijing has confirmed that Chinese leader Xi Jinping plans to make an official visit to Russia in May to attend the 75th anniversary celebration of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War, Russian Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov said at a press conference on Monday.

"We hope that the situation will improve in the spring and our major events, which will start with Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow for the 75th anniversary celebrations of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, as well as other events, will go as planned," he said.

"Our Chinese friends have confirmed that Xi Jinping plans [to visit Russia]," the envoy pointed out.

Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters earlier that invitations to the 2020 Victory Day celebrations had been sent to US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other world leaders.