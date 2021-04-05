Ferry sinks in Bangladesh with 50 people on board, at least 26 dead, media reports say

NEW DELHI, April 5. /TASS/. A small ferry with 50 people aboard sank on Sunday in Bangladesh after crushing into another ship. Xinhua reported Monday that 26 people died in the fatal accident, citing authority representatives.

According to the agency, the ferry sank in the Shitalakkhya River.

"Another 21 bodies were recovered on Monday afternoon, taking the number of total death toll to 26 from five," representative of Bangladesh’s Fire Service and Civil Defense Headquarters Ershad Hossain.

Earlier, Agence France-Presse reported that five people died.