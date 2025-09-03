New agreements on gas supplies from Russia will give China a competitive advantage — Putin

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. New agreements on additional supplies of pipeline gas from Russia will give China a competitive advantage, since supplies will be at market prices, not inflated ones, President Vladimir Putin at a press conference following his visit to China.

"Of course, this [new agreements] will create competitive advantages for our Chinese friends, because, I repeat, they will receive the product at balanced market prices, not at some inflated ones, as we are now observing in the eurozone," he said.

"And, most importantly, this is a stable supply, a reliable one. Everyone is satisfied, everyone is happy with this result and I am too, to be honest. After all, Gazprom is one of our leading companies. It finds new markets and they are expanding," Putin added.