Turbine for Nord Stream is ready, Russia must say ‘it needs it’ — Scholz

BERLIN, August 3. /TASS/. Germany is ready to send a turbine for Nord Stream at any time, it is ready for operation, but Russia must provide documents and request it, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.

"The turbine is operational," he said. "Nothing [on the part of Germany] prohibits its transit to Russia," Scholz added. According to him, the Russian side must say "that it needs it" and provide customs and transportation documents. "Gazprom should say that it needs it," Scholz said.

All other documents, according to him, are available "from the EU, the United Kingdom, Canada." "There are no gas sector sanctions that would prevent the usage of this turbine, so there are no technical grounds for not fulfilling deliverie," he added.

Siemens Energy continues contacts with Gazprom, including on the issue of the Nord Stream pipeline turbine return, CEO Christian Bruch told reporters earlier. "The conversation with Gazprom continues; there is a discussion on what is missing. There is the dialog but no unity," Bruch told reporters.

The Russian side had to reduce the throughput over the Nord Stream due to absence of the turbine that had not returned to Europe in time after maintenance in Canada.