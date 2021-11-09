Venezuela wants to participate in EAEU activities — Minister

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Caracas has the desire to participate in activities of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Foreign Minister of Venezuela Felix Plasencia said during talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"I talked with [Russian Foreign] Minister Lavrov about our interest in participation in EAEU activities. Venezuela wants to be present, wants to know what developments are there. We are looking for opportunities to benefit all countries participating in this organization and Venezuela," the Minister said on Tuesday at the meeting organized by the Valdai discussion club.

"We also want to proactively take part in the Eurasian Forum; we requested participation in this activity," he noted.

Plasencia is on an official visit in Moscow from November 7 to 9. This is his first official visit after the appointment to the office.