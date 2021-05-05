Austrian chancellor urges European drug regulator to fast-track Sputnik V’s registration

Speaking about Sputnik V’s delivery announced in April, Kurz explained to journalists that Austria had decided to use the Russian drug only after its registration by the European regulator. "Since there is no EMA registration, there are no supplies. So, neither Russia is interested in a situation when we have vaccine doses lying around without the ability to use them, while they are in dire need in other places, and nor do we derive any benefit if the vaccine doses are supplied but we can’t use them," Kurz said.

"On the whole, this concerns not only Sputnik but taking note of what has been in the past six months, the EMA needed too much time for many decisions. The faster these decisions are made I believe, the better. This issue won’t end, this concerns the vaccination of the young and vaccination in the future in case of mutations. Here quick decisions will help," Kurz stressed.

On May 4, Kurz said Austria had concluded talks on a contract to buy Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine and expected the EMA’s decision on its registration for use. Earlier, Kurz said that Sputnik V’s delivery to Austria would be carried out only after its registration by the EMA.