EMA approval mandatory for Sputnik V supplies, Austrian chancellor says

VIENNA, April 30. /TASS/. The supplies of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Austria can only begin after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approves the medication, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told reporters on Friday.

When commenting on reports of vaccine approval issues in some countries, he said that the Austrian Health Ministry was working to verify the information. "However, talks with Russia are on the right track. Initially, the plan was to perhaps use Sputnik V without the EMA’s approval. The coalition [government] finally decided to do it only after the EMA approves the vaccine," Kurz noted.

The Austrian chancellor said in mid-April that the coalition government had made an agreement to purchase one mln doses of the Sputnik V vaccine. Vienna planned to start using the vaccine after it was approved by the European regulator.