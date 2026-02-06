Russia increases production of Piranha FPV drones

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. A fourth production facility for the Piranha series of drones has been opened in Russia. The increased production capacity allows for a monthly output of up to 40,000 items, the Simbirsk-based Piranha Design Bureau told TASS at the Dronetech Exhibition of unmanned, autonomous, and robotic systems in Moscow.

"We have expanded our production, opening a fourth facility that allows for a monthly output of 40,000 items - including small and medium Piranha drones, ground control stations, flying relay stations, communications systems, and components," the company representatives said.

It was earlier reported that the Piranha FPV drone became the first Russian attack drone to destroy an American Abrams tank. The Dronetech Exhibition was held on February 4-5.