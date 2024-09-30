Israeli military declares some areas along border with Lebanon closed military zone

TEL AVIV, September 30. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces said it declared the areas of three settlements near the border with Lebanon a closed military zone.

"Following a situational assessment, the areas of Metula, Misgav Am and Kfar Giladi in northern Israel were declared a closed military zone. Entry to this area is prohibited," the IDF said.

The announcement came amid expectations that Israel could start a ground operation in Lebanon. The Washington Post previously reported that Israel told the United States it planned to conduct a limited ground operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Israel has not yet commented on these reports. However, shortly before that, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told heads of municipal councils in the north of the country that the next phase of the military operation against Hezbollah would start soon. Hours earlier, he met with soldiers near the border with Lebanon and assured them that Israel would use all necessary capabilities "from the air, sea and land" to safely return the residents of its north to their homes. Gallant told ground troops that they, too, are part of the effort.

On September 23, Israel started a military operation codenamed Northern Arrows against Hezbollah in Lebanon, carrying out widespread strikes at the group’s military sites. The stated goal is to create a secure environment in areas near the Israeli northern border, so that tens of thousands of people could return to their homes. In a strike on September 27 Israel eliminated Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut.