Harris to name Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her vice-president pick — CNN

NEW YORK, August 6. /TASS/. Kamala Harris, who is the Democratic contender for US president, chose Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her candidate for vice president, CNN reported, citing sources.

Harris is expected to announce her decision soon. She has not yet called Walz to inform him of her choice, CNN said. Aides to former US President Donald Trump, who is the Republican candidate for presidency, are closely watching the situation at Harris' campaign office, according to the report.

US news media reported that in addition to Walz, the list of Harris' potential running mates also included Pennsylvania, Kentucky and Illinois governors Josh Shapiro, Andy Beshear and Jay Robert Pritzker; Arizona Senator Mark Kelly and US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

The US will hold a presidential election on November 5. Incumbent US President Joe Biden was earlier expected to be nominated for reelection as at a Democratic Party convention in Chicago, which is scheduled for August 19-22. However, after Biden's fiasco at the televised election debate with Trump on June 27, calls intensified for the incumbent president to quit the race. Further developments caused the electorate’s support for Biden to tank. On July 21, he decided to step down from the race and supported the nomination of Harris as a candidate for the top US office.