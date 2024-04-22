Conflict in Ukraine can be over by end of 2025, Hungary’s Orban believes

BUDAPEST, April 22. /TASS/. The conflict in Ukraine could be resolved by the end of 2025, if proponents of peace, not war, win the June elections to the European Parliament and the US Presidential elections in November, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, noting that it is necessary to stop the proponents of further hostilities in Ukraine.

Orban believes that, if proponents of peace win the elections to the European Parliament, "military decisions in Europe could be slowed down, stopped or even cancelled."

"Another election will take place in America, with one candidate favoring war and another one favoring peace. If a peaceful candidate wins, then we will get support from America," Orban said, referring to Joe Biden as the warmongering candidate and Donald Trump as the peacemaking candidate.

"Thus, after the next year’s elections, if everything goes well and God helps us, then the political leaders that advocate peace will be able to step forth in Europe and America, and then we will be able to end the war by the end of the year," the prime minister said on social media.