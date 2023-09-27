{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Authorities say coup thwarted in Burkina Faso — agency

Some of those involved in the coup attempt are reported to have been arrested and searches are ongoing for others

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Burkina Faso’s security services thwarted a coup attempt on September 26, Reuters reported, citing the country’s authorities.

Some of those involved in the coup attempt are reported to have been arrested and searches are ongoing for others.

A group of military officers led by Army Captain Ibrahim Traore carried out a coup in Burkina Faso on September 30, 2022, ousting military leader Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba who had come to power in a coup in January 2022. Traore took the oath of office as the country’s transitional president on October 21.

Canadian PM apologizes after parliament honors Nazi veteran
Ottawa would continue to support Kiev, he said
Kim Jong Un highlights need to upgrade, build up North Korea’s nuclear arsenal
According to the North Korean leader, this is what needs to be done to implement deterrent capabilities amid the threat of a nuclear war against the country
Russia’s retail trade turnover rises by 11% in August
According to Rosstat, it amounted to 4.169 trillion rubles
Constant use of some foreign arms, not enough training cause breakdowns for Ukraine — WSJ
According to the newspaper, the Ukrainians currently operate 17 different types of Western and Soviet howitzers
Russian Foreign Ministry gathering information on Kiev's crimes against children — MFA
Rodion Miroshnik noted that this approach was also observed during the work of the UN General Assembly as well as in a number of reports published by the US State Department
Missile producer CEO informs Shoigu about doubling production of high-precision weapons
It was noted that production output increased due to streamlining a number of processes, increasing the number of personnel, raising labor productivity and transitioning to a 24-hour shift schedule
Ex-head of Karabakh’s government arrested on Azerbaijani border — source
It is reported that Ruben Vardanyan attempted to depart for Goris in Armenia’s Syunik province
Ukrainian forces experience mass desertion, refusals to engage in assaults — official
According to DPR Head’s Advisor, Ukrainian forces’ increasingly frequent "meat grinder" assaults are connected to the upcoming NATO summit and Kiev’s desire to present tangible results before it begins
Binance crypto exchange fully exits Russia with sale to CommEX
"To ensure a smooth process for existing Russian users, the off-boarding process will take up to one year," the press release reads
Black Sea Fleet confidently fulfills assigned tasks — commander Sokolov
Earlier, a number of Ukrainian media outlets and Telegram channels spread information that Sokolov and a number of high-ranking officers were allegedly killed in a September 22 missile attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters
Pakistan still unable to refine Russian oil efficiently — expert
Despite technical complications, Islamabad still intends to expand energy imports, the Taimur Fahad Khan said, adding that it is still interested in purchasing Russian crude oil
Putin, Raisi discuss smoothly integrating Iran into BRICS — Kremlin
The country will become official member of the organization effective January 1, 2024
Putin grants citizenship to French political researcher Leroy
Emmanuel Marc Andre Leroy repeatedly provided assessments to operation of the election and other systems in Russia and spoke on the relations between the West and Moscow
Russia's GDP rises by 2.5% in January-August – Economic Development Ministry
According to the department, in August GDP growth accelerated to 5.2% against 5.1% in July
Screening of documentary about what happened in Crimea, Donbass held in Moscow
The film will be shown in colleges and universities in Russian regions from September 29 to October 10
Russia sees no serious Western proposals on talks on Ukraine — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister pointed out that African delegations had earlier visited Russia, calling for resolving the issue peacefully; peace proposals had come from China, Brazil and other countries, as well as from the Arab League
Russia can’t stop hostilities if Ukraine conducts counteroffensive, Putin says
The Russian president emphasized that in order to start the peace process, the Kiev regime should first lift the legislative ban on negotiations
Russia may request extradition of Nazi Yaroslav Hunka — Russian envoy to Ottawa
"Russia is examining the Hunka story," Russian Ambassador to Ottawa Oleg Stepanov said
Russia has nothing to hide concerning Ukrainian children — Russian ambassador to US
"We are open and prepared for a constructive dialogue on this pressing issue," he said
Ukrainian opposition demands parliament speaker's resignation over pro-Hitler remarks
The speaker’s shocking remarks sparked outrage among the public
Kremlin insists Canada must bring former Nazi fighter to justice
According to Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin has already heard statements from Polish representatives, who will initiate the issue of Yaroslav Hunka's prosecution under the law
Musk calls into question Canadian PM Trudeau’s accusations of Russian 'disinformation'
Earlier, Justin Trudeau claimed that Russia could stand to benefit from the scandal surrounding the standing ovation given to an elderly Ukrainian-Canadian veteran of the Nazi Waffen SS
Russian forces push enemy back on Artyomovsk’s southern flank — DPR head
Meanwhile, Russian forces advanced its positions on Artyomovsk’s northern flank near the settlement of Orekhovo-Vailyevka
West seeking ceasefire to flood Ukraine with weapons, says Lavrov
When asked if there were any signs that talks on Ukraine could be launched in the fall, he answered in the negative
UN General Assembly adopts Russian resolution against glorification of Nazism
The document was supported by 120 countries, while ten abstained and 50 voted against it
Kiev regime resorting to ISIS-style methods to recruit children — senior Russian lawmaker
Anna Kuznetsova pointed out that underage ones are forced into sending photographs with the coordinates of Russian troops, which the Ukrainian army then uses to "adjust artillery strikes or carry out acts of sabotage within Russia"
Bank of Russia sells foreign currency worth over $8 bln with settlements on September 26
The amount of currency sales on the domestic market with settlements on September 25 was 21.4 billion rubles
Russian interests in South Caucasus can’t be ignored — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister added that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan recently spoke about the need to make up for alliances that failed to help the country to ensure its security
Russian forces foil attempts to restore supplies for Ukrainian army across Oskol River
It is reported that the enemy has stepped up the use of aviation and heavy artillery
Over 230 victims of Stepanakert explosion redirected from Karabakh to Armenia
On the evening of September 25, an explosion occurred at a gasoline storage facility near the Stepanakert-Askeran highway
Ukraine assembling military reserves near engagement line in Zaporozhye — DPR head
Ukrainian forces have been making unsuccessful attempts at an offensive since June 4
Russia’s gasoline output rises by 3.3%, diesel fuel - by 6.4% over 8 months
As Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak reported, the Russian government proposed increasing the protective duty on the export of petroleum products to 50,000 rubles ($518.26) per ton for resellers
Moscow will not leave Canada's hostile actions without retaliation — Foreign Ministry
The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that Moscow had no intention to "tolerate the Canadian liberals’ flirtation with Nazism"
Three people involved in shootout resulting in police officer’s death detained in Dagestan
On Wednesday, shooting broke out in the Dagestani village of Levashi
Ukraine to either surrender on Moscow’s terms or cease to exist — top Russian lawmaker
According to Vyacheslav Volodin, the outcome also includes economic problems in Europe and the US, as well as a lack of manpower for the Ukrainian armed forces
Press review: New Black Sea grain deal dead in water and US wants space hotline with China
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 27th
Switzerland turns down initiative on re-exporting Swiss arms to Ukraine
On Tuesday, the Swiss Telegraphic Agency said that the parliament’s both chambers had approved the sale of 25 Leopard 2 tanks to their manufacturer, Germany’s Rheinmetall
Shoigu checks on weapons production at Tactical Missiles Corporation
It is reported that the defense chief and Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov jointly inspected the production shops of the enterprise and the technological process of assembly of high-precision weapons of destruction
At least 20 people involved in shootout in Dagestani village where policeman was killed
According to preliminary information, two people were killed
Russia expands UK sanctions list to cover 23 more Britons — Foreign Ministry
In addition, Russia has imposed sanctions on the staff of UK political consulting and research organizations engaged in gathering and analyzing information intended for conducting informational warfare against Russia
Putin to hold talks with president of South Sudan
This will be the first meeting between the two leaders
US ‘main obstruction’ to peace in Ukraine, Iranian Parliament Speaker says
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also noted that NATO and US expansionism are the most important cause of the conflict
US-led coalition’s aircraft create dangerous situations in Syria ten times in past day
According to Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, by such actions, the coalition continues to create dangerous conditions for air incidents, raising tensions in Syrian airspace
Baku to continue taking measures to meet needs of Karabakh Armenians, top diplomat says
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also emphasized that Azerbaijan was interested in advancing the peace process with Armenia
Egypt may get Russian equipment for Mistral warships — Defense Ministry
Russian specialists in France have alreeady started dismantling the equipment
Sweden bans Russian women from qualifying for UEFA U-17 football championships
The UEFA Executive Committee previously allowed Russian national teams with players under 17 years of age to participate in their competitions
US embassy is brainwashing Armenia — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova stressed that this activity was pretty clear to Russia and the whole world
Putin informs Iranian counterpart about Russian peacekeepers’ activity in Karabakh
The presidents "stressed the importance of resolving all problems only by peaceful, political and diplomatic means"
Over 10,000 Ukrainian fighters surrender since summer using special radio frequency
According to the source, the radio frequency operates in all directions of the line of engagement in the special military operation zone
Russian Black Sea Fleet commander taking part in Defense Ministry board meeting
Earlier, a number of Ukraine mass media and Telegram channels claimed that the Black Sea Fleet commander had allegedly been killed in an attack on the fleet’s headquarters in Sevastopol, along with other high-ranking officers
Hillary Clinton turns NATO expansion saga inside out — senior Russian legislator
"It is the United States that is 'guilty' of NATO's eastward expansion and, as a consequence, of creating today's global security crisis," Leonid Slutsky said
AfG leader sheds light on why Nord Streams were sabotaged
"The life line of German industry has been cut. The AfG faction in the Bundestag calls for an investigation and punishment for all those responsible. Nord Stream must be repaired, opened and secured," Tino Chrupalla said
Reservations for trips to Hainan increased 11 times over holidays
Reservations for trips to the southern part of the island account for 97% of the total number of bookings on the island
Russian Embassy staff in Pyongyang return to homeland
On September 7, the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang said it had rotated staff for the first time since the start of the pandemic, with 20 new employees arriving
Russia ready to make agreements on Ukraine based on situation on ground — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister stated earlier that the longer Kiev delayed talks with Moscow, the more difficult it would be to reach an agreement
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Aliyev holds talks on Karabakh with US delegation
The president said that hundreds of pieces of military equipment, weapons and ammunition have been seized, and now "the process of disarming the Armenian Armed Forces and pulling them out of the territory of Azerbaijan is underway"
Sanya holds forum on capitalizing Hainan's sustainable development projects
The conference focused on the ESG concept, which aims to manage risks related to environmental, social and governance criteria
France to send Mistral equipment to Russia by late November
Last week, it was reported that Egypt, seen as a potential buyer for the Mistral helicopter carriers built by France for the Russian Navy, may get the Russian equipment installed on the vessels
Baltic Fleet’s ship launches Kalibr missile — press service
To perform the missile launch, the ship made a complicated inter-fleet voyage across the Baltic Sea to the Gulf of Finland, then through the Neva River, Lake Ladoga and the White Sea-Baltic Canal to the White Sea via inland waterways
Press review: US parks missile launcher on Baltic Sea island and new Kosovo crisis brewing
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 26th
West promotes absurd versions of Nord Stream sabotage — Russia’s envoy to UN
Each of them denies Washington's involvement in this crime, Vasily Nebenzya said
Russia destroys IS headquarters in Al-Latamna suburb with ground bomb
The air group of Russia’s Aerospace Forces' modernized Su-24M and Su-25 fighter jets was deployed at the Hmeimim airbase in the area of Latakia
Kiev regime forcibly relocates people from part of Kherson Region it controls
According to the region’s governor Vladimir Saldo, officers of Ukraine’s Security Service and fighters of the Tsunami nationalist battalion from Nikolayev, are terrorizing civilians
Ukraine asks West for weapons to attack Iranian drone factories
Meanwhile, the Kiev authorities claimed that more than 100 electronic components manufactured by Western companies were detected in the Iranian Shahed 131 and Shahed 136 drones
Hainan delegation visits UAE to strengthen economic and cultural cooperation
Hainan representatives invited UAE companies to invest and develop their businesses in the Chinese province and take full advantage of the construction of a free trade port on the island
Finland has ruined its neutral status, joined 'US project' — Lavrov
"Once again, I would like to emphasize that Finland is making seven-league strides towards joining the frontrunners of the West's anti-Russian, Russophobic campaign," the Russian foreign minister pointed out
Russian forces hit command posts of four Ukrainian brigades in DPR, Zaporozhye Region
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, tactical and army aviation, missile forces and artillery hit enemy personnel and vehicles in 108 areas
Russian forces take out two Ukrainian tanks in Orekhov area, Zaporozhye politician says
According to Vladimir Rogov, reports claiming that Ukrainian troops had broken through Russia’s first line of defense, which have repeatedly appeared in the Western and Ukrainian media, do not comport with reality
Kiev to use ATACMS to strike residential neighborhoods in Donbass, Crimea — MFA
Maria Zakharova added that this type of weaponry will be used by Kiev’s criminal regime mainly for terrorist purposes
Russia says Sofia’s decision to transfer S-300 missiles to Kiev violates international law
It is noted that the USSR and then Russia built military-technical cooperation with Bulgaria on the principles of mutual respect and trust
Russia urges UN to react to Ukraine’s numerous human right abuses
Ilya Barmin drew attention to Ukraine’s "laws on total Ukrainization, which affected education, science, culture, mass media, radio and television"
Kremlin says US, UK involved in Nord Stream terrorist attack 'one way or another'
In his new article Seymour Hersh said that the US blew up the Nord Stream pipelines out of fear of losing its influence on Germany and Europe
Press review: Uncle Sam seeks Suomi bases and Zelensky’s tin cup giving some in US allergy
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 25th
Unacceptable to shut Russian athletes out of Asian Games — Russian Olympic head
"They did not even inform us that they reconsidered their decision to invite us," Stanislav Pozdnyakov noted
Russia's victory to mark new step toward integration of Great North — ex-presidential aide
Vladislav Surkov noted that, "a tumultuous reaction from the synthesis of civilizations is taking place before our eyes"
Russia hopes Armenia heeds its signals regarding bilateral ties, Foreign Ministry says
"We proceed on the premise that all agreements on the development of bilateral cooperation will continue to be implemented in the interests of the peoples of the two countries," Maria Zakharova noted
Kremlin spokesman responds to Hillary Clinton’s remarks about NATO expansion
It is reported that Dmitry Peskov’s comments came after Hillary Clinton addressed Putin by name and said, "you brought it on yourself," when she mentioned the latest NATO expansion on a recent visit to the US State Department
More than 325,000 contractors join Russian army in 2023 — Medvedev
"We continue to work on supplementing the armed forces with contract servicemen and control combat and morale-bolstering activities," Russian Security Council deputy chairman added
UN commission's report on Ukraine fails to withstand criticism — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova emphasized that "the speculative conclusions of the commission are based on the unsubstantiated stories of arbitrarily selected individuals positioning themselves as victims"
Shoigu expects Tactical Missiles Corporation to step up production — Defense Ministry
Sergey Shoigu said he was going to review in detail the new products presented today
Volume of Sanya's foreign trade up 12% in January-August
Duty-free imports took a significant part in the structure of the city's trade turnover
Hainan’s Haikou to step up comprehensive adjustments of state-owned enterprises
In addition to optimizing the sectoral structure, the authorities plan to strengthen the industrial potential of the state sector, focus on its role in building an advanced system of transport communications, modernizing agriculture, tourism and cultural spheres
Ukrainian forces fire over 90 munitions at Donetsk republic’s populated areas — official
Gorlovka and three neighborhoods in Donetsk came under fire, with three people being wounded and one more killed
Read more
Russia urges UN, OSCE to call a spade a spade in situation with Canada honoring Nazi
The head of the Russian delegation at the negotiations in Vienna on military security and arms control, Konstantin Gavrilov, noted that the Russian side strongly condemns what happened
North Korean parliament amends constitution to accelerate development of nuclear forces
According to the draft amendments and additions, as a responsible nuclear state, North Korea seeks to accelerate the development of nuclear weapons to guarantee the country's right to existence and development
Armenian leadership should remember plight of countries that pinned future on US — Lavrov
"You know, there are many of those who wish to lose Russia and make new friends," the top Russian diplomat said
Kiev attacked Sevastopol on September 22 in coordination with US, Britain — Russian MFA
"The obvious aim of such terrorist acts is to distract attention from the Ukrainian army’s failed attempts of mount a counteroffensive and intimidate the people and trigger panic in our society," Maria Zakharova pointed out
Missile that fell down in Transnistria not tracked by Moldovan defense ministry
"The incident proves the relevance of the peacekeeping operation mechanisms", Transnistria’s President Vadim Krasnoselsky said
Turkish government to discuss alternatives to Russian Mir payment system — source
At the moment, there is no information about the decisions made
IN BRIEF: Russian defense chief reveals Ukraine's military losses over past month
Sergey Shoigu announced plans to improve the combat capabilities of the country’s airborne troops as well as the Eastern and Southern military districts
Explosions occur in Nikolayev in southern Ukraine
There is an air raid alert in the Nikolaev region
Russia running out of options except to engage in head-on clash with NATO — Medvedev
Russian Security Council deputy chairman listed several events that make a direct clash between Russia and NATO more likely, including deliveries of US-made Abrams tanks to Ukraine
France withdrawing troops, recalling diplomats from Niger on humiliating terms — Le Pen
The leader of the National Rally faction in the lower house of France’s parliament said that it was a serious fiasco for French diplomacy
Hainan unveils report on China's energy cooperation with Arab countries
The report shows the ongoing expansion of cooperation between the two sides in trade, investment, finance and other fields
Azerbaijan detains former Nagorno-Karabakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan
The detainee was handed over to other government agencies so they make further decisions about his future, according to the statement
Over 30 killed, 80 injured in fire in northern Iraq
Meanwhile, a healthcare and security source told Reuters that the fire, which broke out during a wedding ceremony, claimed the lives of nine people, while 25 were injured
Ukraine invited many times to join CSTO military alliance — CSTO Secretary General
Ukraine shells Russia’s Belgorod Region more than 130 times over day
"Windows, facades, roofs, and fences of four private houses were damaged. Three commercial buildings, a car and a garage were also damaged," Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported
