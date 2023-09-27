Authorities say coup thwarted in Burkina Faso — agency

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Burkina Faso’s security services thwarted a coup attempt on September 26, Reuters reported, citing the country’s authorities.

Some of those involved in the coup attempt are reported to have been arrested and searches are ongoing for others.

A group of military officers led by Army Captain Ibrahim Traore carried out a coup in Burkina Faso on September 30, 2022, ousting military leader Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba who had come to power in a coup in January 2022. Traore took the oath of office as the country’s transitional president on October 21.