North Korea’s Kim keenly interested in cooperation in health service, education — Kremlin

BLAGOVESHCHENSK, September 13. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was keenly interested in the opportunities for cooperation in health care and education, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"The North Korean leader was greatly interested in our health service. Cooperation in this area is of great interest. Just like that in education and on other humanitarian tracks," Peskov said following the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov had offered his explanations regarding the industrial sector.

"Comments were given on all individual sectors and in general," he concluded.