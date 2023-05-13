Cavusoglu says statements on Russia meddling in Turkish election false, unfair

ANKARA, May 13. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has referred to the statements by the opposition that Russia meddles in the republic’s election as false and unfair.

"Turkey needs stability as never before. The elections in Turkey have always been transparent. From the viewpoint of the country’s image, it is beneficial to make sure that the election is held in a democratic and transparent way. The statements [by the opposition candidate Kemal] Kilicdaroglu that Russia meddles in [the election] are unfair in regard to the country. Statements on any meddling are false," he said in an interview with CNN Turk television broadcast on Saturday.