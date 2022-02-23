UK government to review decision to issue broadcast license to RT - PM Johnson

LONDON, February 23. /TASS/. The UK government has asked media regulator Ofcom to review its decision to issue a broadcasting license to RT, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday.

"I believe that ... the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport has already asked Ofcom to review that matter," he said, adding, "I think it's important that we should leave it up to Ofcom rather than to politicians to decide which media organizations to ban that's what Russia does.

Tensions escalated along the line of contact in eastern Ukraine on the morning of February 17. The self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR, LPR) reported the heaviest shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in months. On February 18, the republics announced the evacuation of their residents to Russia.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees at the ceremony in the Kremlin on recognizing the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Putin met with DPR and LPR leaders, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, and signed with them the treaties on friendship, cooperation, and mutual aid between Russia and both republics.