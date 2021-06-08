Restoring Iranian nuclear deal to benefit entire global community — Russian diplomat

VIENNA, June 9. /TASS/. Restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program in its initial form is in the interest of the entire international community, Russia’s Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Tuesday.

"The JCPOA restoration is in the interest of the entire international community, as it will allow to bring Iran’s nuclear efforts - including enrichment levels, stockpiles and the number of centrifuges - into compliance with the nuclear deal, and return full control to the agency," Ulyanov said.

In his words, Iran’s nuclear program is now being developed ahead of schedule, while the IAEA’s supervisory powers are seriously restricted.

"If the nuclear deal is not restored, all of this will continue and get worse. However, the IAEA has managed to ensure a proper level of transparency on Iran’s nuclear program so far due to the law on strategic measures currently in force in the Islamic Republic of Iran. For all we know, despite certain routine issues, Tehran is ready for cooperation and creates no obstacles for the work of inspectors," Ulyanov said.

The Russian diplomat went on to say that the nuclear deal remains an efficient mechanism to ensure that Iran’s nuclear program serves purely civilian purposes, facilitating trade and economic cooperation with Iran and contributing to security in the Middle East and worldwide.

"Members of the managing board and all pragmatic countries who are seriously concerned about the future of nuclear non-proliferation and international security, need to support the JCPOA talks under way in Vienna," said Ulyanov, who heads the Russian delegation to the in-person talks on restoring JCPOA.

Vienna talks

Negotiations between Iran and a five-member group comprising Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany, China and France, have been under way in Vienna since April.

Sustained progress was noted by all sides. Experts, divided into three working groups, work on the text of the upcoming agreement, in order to restore the implementation of the JCPOA in its initial state: with Washington withdrawing its sanctions from Iran and Tehran returning to fulfilling its nuclear obligations. The representatives of JCPOA signatories hold separate consultations with the delegation of the US, who withdrew from the agreement in 2018, but intends to return now. There have been no direct talks between American and Iranian representatives in Vienna yet.