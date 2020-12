WASHINGTON, December 19. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has decided to shut down the national consulate general in Russia’s Vladivostok and suspend the operation of the diplomatic mission in Russia’s Yekaterinburg, a spokesperson for the State Department told TASS Friday.

He explained that the decision was made to optimize the operation of the US diplomatic mission to Russia. At the same time, no additional actions involving Russian consulates general in the US are planned now.