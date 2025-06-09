Serbian football coach Nikolic parts ways with Russia’s CSKA Moscow FC

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Serbia’s football expert Marko Nikolic has resigned from the post of the head coach of Russia’s Premier League’s (RPL) CSKA Moscow football club, the club’s press office announced in a statement on Monday.

"Marko [Nikolic] has made the decision to leave the club, his contract will be bought out soon," the statement reads.

On June 4, 2024, the Russian football club announced that it had reached a deal in principle with Nikolic to manage CSKA Moscow FC replacing previous Head Coach Vladimir Fedotov, who was fired from his post on June 3, 2024.

Nikolic led CSKA Moscow FC to win the Russia Cup in the summer of 2024 and to pack the bronze of the country’s championship.

Nikolic, 45, was previously the head coach of the RPL’s Lokomotiv Moscow FC between May 2020 and October 2021, leading the club to win silver and bronze medals in the Russian championship in the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 seasons respectively.

In July 2023, he joined the Dubai-based Shabab Al Ahli club. He also worked for Hungary’s Fehervar, Serbia’s Partizan, Vojvodina, and Rada, as well as Slovenia’s Olimpija.