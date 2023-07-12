Holy Trinity icon restoration council to hold meeting by end of July — restoration center

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The council on restoration of Andrey Rublev’s Holy Trinity icon will hold its first meeting by the end of July, featuring top-notch experts, Dmitry Sergeev, Director General of the Russian Art Research and Restoration Center named after Academician I.E. Grabar, told TASS on Wednesday.

Sergeev said earlier in the day that the Holy Trinity icon would be brought to the restoration center on July 19.

"The first meeting of the restoration council is expected to be held within ten days after the icon has been brought to the Grabar center," he said, adding that the council would bring together leading experts on medieval Russian art.