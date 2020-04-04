Diplomats in US begin raising funds for Russians who are unable to return home

WASHINGTON, April 5. /TASS/. Russian diplomats in the United States have begun raising funds for citizens of the Russian Federation who have been unable to return to their home country, the Russian Embassy in the US reported.

"Our employees have begun raising funds in the diplomatic mission to support citizens in a difficult situation in the United States. The funds will be used to pay for hotel accommodation and purchase basic necessities for the most needy compatriots," the embassy said in a Twitter post.

About 250 Russians were expected to return from New York to Moscow on April 3. According to Russia’s coronavirus crisis center, international flights used to evacuate Russian citizens from other countries were suspended on April 4.

