Soyuz MS-22 crew goes over to ISS

BAIKONUR COSMODROME, September 22. /TASS/. Russia’s cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, who will become a third TASS special correspondent on the ISS, and NASA’s astronaut Francisco Rubio on Wednesday transitioned from the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft to the International Space Station, according to a broadcast on the website of Roscosmos.

They were welcomed onboard the station by cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveyev and Sergey Korsakov, who are returning to the Earth on September 29.

The Soyuz-2.1a rocket blasted off from Baikonur’s launch site 31 at 16:54 Moscow time on Wednesday. The docking was performed automatically.

Last November TASS and Roscosmos signed a memorandum of cooperation, whereby the news agency opened an office onboard the ISS. Cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin was the first special correspondent on the ISS. He was succeeded by Oleg Artemyev in March 2022. TASS and Roscosmos have been cooperating for many years. In August they agreed that TASS will provide its media bank - at tassphoto.com - to distribute Roscosmos’ photo and video content.