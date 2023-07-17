Russia hopes world community properly assesses Crimean Bridge attack — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russia is expecting the international community to make an appropriate assessment of the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry strongly condemns the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which is a purely civilian facility. We expect that the international community and specialized multilateral structures will be principled and render a proper assessment of this latest crime perpetrated by the Ukrainian authorities," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The ministry emphasized that statements by representatives of the Kiev regime made after the attack on the Crimean Bridge confirmed the involvement of the Ukrainian political leadership and intelligence services in the act of terrorism. "Even more cynical and monstrous was the reaction of a number of Ukrainian parliamentarians to the tragedy of the Kulik family. They began mocking simple human grief, thus allowing one to draw conclusions about the level of moral and psychological development of these political figures in Kiev," the Russian diplomats added.

The Foreign Ministry also stated that a criminal case has been opened over the terrorist attack, expressing confidence that the perpetrators of the attack on the Crimean Bridge "will be identified and will not escape justice." "If the Western origin of the surface drones that attacked the bridge is revealed, as well as the role of Western countries in planning, sponsoring and carrying out this operation, it will confirm their complicity in the Kiev regime's terrorist activities," the ministry said.

"Damage to the road surface of the Crimean Bridge as a result of the terrorist attack will be repaired as soon as possible. All attempts to disrupt transportation links to the peninsula and tear Crimea away from the rest of Russia are patently unworkable," the Russian Foreign Ministry concluded.

Drone attack on Crimean Bridge

Ukrainian forces used two surface drones to carry out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge in the early morning hours of Monday, the National Antiterrorism Committee told TASS. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case under the article "Act of Terrorism." The terrorist attack resulted in the deaths of two adults, a married couple from the Belgorod Region, and injuries to their minor child. As well, the bridge’s road surface was damaged.·Traffic on the bridge has been suspended since the morning. Train traffic has already resumed and a ferry crossing is now operating. Passenger cars will soon be able to transit to the mainland from Crimea via ferry, but trucks must take a northern overland detour through the new regions.