Air defense systems intercept 7 out of 10 missiles targeting Crimea

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces fired ten cruise missiles at a shipyard in Sevastopol overnight with seven of them intercepted by air defense systems, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"Overnight, Ukrainian troops delivered a strike with ten cruise missiles on the Ordzhonikidze shipyard in the city of Sevastopol and with three unmanned motorboats on a group of the Black Sea Fleet vessels during sea passage," the military agency noted.

It clarified that the majority of missiles had been intercepted by air defense systems. "The air defense systems have downed seven cruise missiles, the Vasily Bykov patrol ship has eliminated all the unmanned boats. As a result of a hit by the adversary’s cruise missiles, two ships being repaired sustained damage," the ministry said.

Earlier, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said that, according to preliminary data, a missile attack was carried out against the city resulting in a fire breaking out in the vicinity of the Yuzhnaya Bay and the emergency services are working at the southern site of the Ordzhonikidze shipyard. Some 24 people have been injured in the attack with four of them in moderate condition. According to the governor, the city is not in any danger.