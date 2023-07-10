Conducting talks on Ukraine not currently possible, senior Russian diplomat says

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. It is not currently possible to hold talks on resolving the situation in Ukraine, Konstantin Gavrilov, head of the Russian delegation to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, said on Monday.

"From our perspective in Vienna - given what we do, how we deal with various delegations and explore the situation here - it appears that talks are simply not possible at this point," he told the Rossiya-24 TV channel, when asked about the potential for holding negotiations on Ukraine.

"If the Americans wanted to, they would make the Ukrainians sit down (at the negotiating table - TASS). If the Ukrainians wanted to do something, they would also start sending appropriate signals. But nothing like that is happening. As for trying to persuade them to come to the negotiating table - no, thank you. As [Russian Foreign Minister] Sergey Lavrov said, if you want war, that’s what you will get," Gavrilov added.