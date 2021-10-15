Russia, ASEAN to hold summit in late October, Secretary General says

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are preparing to hold a summit at the end of October, ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi said in a video address to the participants of a conference dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Russia-ASEAN dialogue partnership and the 30th anniversary of their bilateral relations.

"Both parties are also preparing intensively for the fourth ASEAN-Russia summit to mark the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-Russian relations later this month," he said, noting that the summit would provide an opportunity to further strengthen and chart the future direction of the ASEAN-Russia strategic partnership.

According to the Secretary General, the cooperation of Russia and ASEAN is continuously growing in various spheres. He noted information technologies, counteracting terrorism and transnational crime, science and innovations as the priority spheres of cooperation.

The international conference "Russia and ASEAN in Asia-Pacific Region: Dynamic of Cooperation, Regional Processes and the Global Context" is being held at MGIMO within the framework of the 13th Convention of the Russian International Studies Association (RISA): Thirty Years of the New Russia’s Foreign Policy.